iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Oxford Financial Group Ltd.

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,356 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 64,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 6,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the period. Finally, Summitry LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 531,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,878,000 after purchasing an additional 12,983 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

TIP traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.01. The stock had a trading volume of 211,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,414,815. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.26. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $123.51 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.