Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 984,381 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 435,132 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $5,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 82.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 44.1% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

NYSE:ITUB opened at $4.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $6.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75. The stock has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.36%.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.