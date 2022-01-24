ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.55

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 43945 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.09.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.31.

Get ITM Power alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.79. The company has a quick ratio of 7.86, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

ITM Power Plc engages in the business of hydrogen energy solutions. The firm’s activities include the design, manufacture, and sale of hydrogen energy system for energy storage and clean fuel production. It also offers construction, consulting, maintenance, and other services. The company was founded by Jonathan A.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for ITM Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITM Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.