Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $58.00

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $58.00 and last traded at $58.14, with a volume of 698 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.77.

ITRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.91.

The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 974.83 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.80.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $486.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.96 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $41,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Itron by 14.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Itron by 3.3% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Itron by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,443 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 3.4% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Itron by 1.0% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 19,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

About Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

