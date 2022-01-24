IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 22.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.14% of IVERIC bio worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of IVERIC bio by 25.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISEE opened at $12.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.37. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $19.32.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ISEE. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of IVERIC bio from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

In other IVERIC bio news, SVP Christopher Paul Simms purchased 3,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,024.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Keith Westby sold 3,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $52,511.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,420 shares of company stock worth $1,861,398 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

