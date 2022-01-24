J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter worth $65,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 190.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 35.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 71.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $198.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.21. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $208.87. The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 27.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JBHT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.22.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

