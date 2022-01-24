J & J Snack Foods (JJSF) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 31st. Analysts expect J & J Snack Foods to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $323.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.30 million. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect J & J Snack Foods to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $150.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.76 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.97. J & J Snack Foods has a fifty-two week low of $134.68 and a fifty-two week high of $181.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.633 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.24%.

In related news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $107,447.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.78, for a total transaction of $401,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in J & J Snack Foods stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JJSF shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

