J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 9,518 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 609.6% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 29,023 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,933 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 13,813 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Target by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 37,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,506,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Target stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $214.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951,695. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.47. The firm has a market cap of $102.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $166.82 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.65.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total value of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,277 shares of company stock worth $15,643,765 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

