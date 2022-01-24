J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,260 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 3,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.4% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.6% in the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded down $3.43 on Monday, hitting $242.90. 14,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,156,067. The company has a market cap of $156.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $193.14 and a 1-year high of $256.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.85.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.68% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNP. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $300.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Recommended Story: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.