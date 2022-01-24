J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $1.68 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,405 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 8.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 3.0% during the second quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.90 on Monday, hitting $66.56. The stock had a trading volume of 102,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,933,867. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.98. The company has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 47.49%.

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 40,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $2,967,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of TJX Companies to a “top pick” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.11.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

