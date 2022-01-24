J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barings LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 33.7% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 48,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 12,140 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 6.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,593,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,272,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211,904 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 62.4% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 138,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 53,266 shares during the period. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.7% during the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 201,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.34. 546,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,647,543. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.89 and its 200-day moving average is $48.11. The company has a market cap of $288.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

