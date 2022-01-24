J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Purchases 6,940 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.0% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $135,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 313.6% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $158,000.

Shares of BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.45 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 3,904,065 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average of $50.63.

