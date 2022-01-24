J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 11,950 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,950 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at $80,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total value of $1,097,113.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,498. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEE. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.57.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.81. 112,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,273,179. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $88.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $158.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.83, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.