J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Sells 1,827 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.4% of J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 19,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.8% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 24,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,118,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,690,463,000 after buying an additional 541,152 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $141.21. The stock had a trading volume of 274,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,354,480. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $417.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $127.35 and a one year high of $172.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.66.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.79 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.74.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

