Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Price Target Raised to GBX 285 at Berenberg Bank

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from GBX 275 ($3.75) to GBX 285 ($3.89) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 325 ($4.43) to GBX 300 ($4.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 220 ($3.00) to GBX 230 ($3.14) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 270 ($3.68) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.50) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 290.83 ($3.97).

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

