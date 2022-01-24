Jamie Singleton Sells 5,000 Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Stock

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) insider Jamie Singleton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total transaction of $398,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of SIG traded up $5.87 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.87. 2,195,197 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Signet Jewelers Limited has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $111.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.63.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.61% and a net margin of 9.86%. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,073,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,093,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,266,000 after acquiring an additional 417,548 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 824,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,133,000 after acquiring an additional 377,303 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 153.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 431,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,102,000 after acquiring an additional 261,217 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,369,000 after acquiring an additional 252,000 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Signet Jewelers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.29.

