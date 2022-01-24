Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Holdings Cut by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 743,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,915 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.44% of Janus Henderson Group worth $30,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,406,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,413,000 after acquiring an additional 114,205 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,449,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,414,000 after purchasing an additional 514,944 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 67.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,398,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765,881 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,811,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,907,000 after purchasing an additional 124,820 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,814,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,233,000 after purchasing an additional 251,206 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JHG opened at $36.12 on Monday. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $27.96 and a 12 month high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.80.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

