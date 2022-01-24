Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.54

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.54 and last traded at $9.65, with a volume of 1548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

A number of research firms recently commented on JBI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Janus International Group from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.03.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $187.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus International Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter worth about $162,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI)

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

