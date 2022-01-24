Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.73

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.73 and last traded at $13.56, with a volume of 68 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Janux Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janux Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.03.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 891.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

