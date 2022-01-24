Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $18.07

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.07 and last traded at $18.07, with a volume of 5 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.07.

Separately, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Japan Steel Works in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.98.

The Japan Steel Works Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products and industrial machineries. It operates through the following business segments: Steel & Energy Products, Industrial Machinery Products, and Others. The Steel & Energy Products segment provides electric and nuclear products, pressure vessels for refining petroleum, clad steel plates and steel pipes, and wind power generation equipment.

