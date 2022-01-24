Jarvis Network (JRT) Price Down 36.3% This Week

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0493 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. Jarvis Network has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $730,415.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 36.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002771 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002770 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00042155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006061 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

JRT is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

