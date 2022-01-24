Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $207.33.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on JAZZ. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th.
In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.66, for a total transaction of $827,709.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $883,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,471. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $136.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.69.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
