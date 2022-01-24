Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $207.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JAZZ. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.66, for a total transaction of $827,709.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $883,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,471. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,884,000 after purchasing an additional 224,068 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,004 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 35,477 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $136.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $117.64 and a 1 year high of $189.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.69.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 21.43%. The firm had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

