JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.16 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) will post $43.16 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for JD.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $41.94 billion and the highest is $44.38 billion. JD.com posted sales of $34.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that JD.com will report full year sales of $148.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $145.99 billion to $150.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $180.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $174.01 billion to $188.04 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on JD. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. CLSA upped their price objective on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.11.

Shares of JD stock opened at $73.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $98.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. JD.com has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $108.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JD. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 34.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

