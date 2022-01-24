JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) is Davis Selected Advisers’ 8th Largest Position

Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 255.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,932,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,575,990 shares during the quarter. JD.com makes up 4.0% of Davis Selected Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Davis Selected Advisers owned 0.89% of JD.com worth $862,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl purchased a new stake in JD.com in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in JD.com in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2,744.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.22% of the company’s stock.

JD stock traded down $3.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.04. 295,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,223,350. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. The company had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on JD shares. Benchmark raised their target price on JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of JD.com in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.11.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

