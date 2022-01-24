Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY)

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vallourec in a research note issued on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.16.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The energy company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Vallourec had a negative return on equity of 13.08% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $983.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VLOWY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.20.

Shares of Vallourec stock opened at $2.01 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Vallourec has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $9.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.82.

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

