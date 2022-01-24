Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM)

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tata Motors in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst N. Mangal now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.72) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.31). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tata Motors’ FY2024 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on TTM. Morgan Stanley upgraded Tata Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America began coverage on Tata Motors in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tata Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, CLSA downgraded Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

TTM opened at $32.62 on Monday. Tata Motors has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $35.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.80. The firm has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 4.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tata Motors by 90.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,272,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352,367 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 54.4% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,676,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,600 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 184.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,520,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,153 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 436.1% in the second quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,247,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 79.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,465,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 647,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.23% of the company’s stock.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Ltd. is an automobile manufacturer with a portfolio that includes a range of cars, utility vehicles, trucks, buses, and defense vehicles. It operates through the Automotive and Others segments. The Automotive segment includes all activities relating to the development, design, manufacture, assembly and sale of vehicles including vehicle financing, as well as sale of related parts and accessories.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.