Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Eneti Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NETI)

Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eneti in a research report issued on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NETI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Eneti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eneti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Fearnley Fonds started coverage on shares of Eneti in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Eneti from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Eneti from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

NASDAQ:NETI opened at $7.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 18.43 and a quick ratio of 18.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.86. Eneti has a twelve month low of $6.26 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $81.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.20.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.47). Eneti had a negative net margin of 226.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.15) earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eneti by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eneti by 2.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 80,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eneti by 12.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eneti by 20.8% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eneti by 34.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Eneti’s payout ratio is -0.11%.

Eneti, Inc engages in the provision of international shipping services. It operates the latest generation of new building dry bulk carriers with fuel-efficient specifications. Its vessels transports a broad range of major and minor bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers, along worldwide shipping routes.

