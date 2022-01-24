Jefferies Financial Group Comments on International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report issued on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $8.45 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ FY2026 earnings at $9.05 EPS.

IFF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.51.

NYSE:IFF opened at $139.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $145.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.96. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $109.54 and a 52 week high of $157.08. The company has a market cap of $35.46 billion, a PE ratio of 113.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.03.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 256.91%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 209.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 265 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

