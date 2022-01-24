Jefferies Financial Group Comments on PPG Industries, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PPG Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $9.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.95.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Vertical Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PPG Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.52.

Shares of PPG stock opened at $154.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $36.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.89. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $132.10 and a 1-year high of $182.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after buying an additional 36,888 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,437,000 after buying an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 154.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,989 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,921,000 after buying an additional 17,611 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 199.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,263 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 39.66%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

