Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.75. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus upped their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.31.

BAC opened at $44.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $367.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.51. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $29.57 and a 1-year high of $50.08.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total transaction of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 138.9% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 67.1% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

