Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “$400.00” Price Target for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) has been assigned a $400.00 target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MSFT. Bank of America lifted their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $350.46.

Shares of MSFT opened at $296.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $327.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $224.22 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. TFO TDC LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Yale University bought a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the third quarter worth $127,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

