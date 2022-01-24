Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Leslie’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.11).

Get Leslie's alerts:

LESL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Leslie’s from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.77.

Shares of NASDAQ LESL opened at $21.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.81. Leslie’s has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $32.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day moving average is $22.62.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $408.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.04 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Leslie’s by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Leslie’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. 97.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CRO Paula Baker sold 25,156 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $520,729.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 13,625,310 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $275,912,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.