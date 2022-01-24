Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY)

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Siemens Healthineers in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest now anticipates that the company will earn $1.21 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale raised Siemens Healthineers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Cheuvreux downgraded Siemens Healthineers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS SMMNY opened at $34.28 on Monday. Siemens Healthineers has a fifty-two week low of $25.74 and a fifty-two week high of $38.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.21.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

