Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on ArcelorMittal’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:MT)

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for ArcelorMittal in a report released on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $5.51 per share for the year.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 25.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

MT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($53.41) to €45.00 ($51.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on ArcelorMittal from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.65.

Shares of MT opened at $31.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.61. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $37.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day moving average of $32.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 320.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 401.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 299.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

