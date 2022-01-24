Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Hilton Worldwide in a research report issued on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Worldwide’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.81 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.13.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $142.26 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,094.31 and a beta of 1.27. Hilton Worldwide has a one year low of $98.57 and a one year high of $159.21.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 25.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Hilton Worldwide by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $28,403,176.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $1,521,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 214,722 shares of company stock valued at $31,208,927 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

