Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on MGM Resorts International’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report issued on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MGM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.81.

MGM opened at $40.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day moving average of $42.97. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,236,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,274 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,797,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,715,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896,662 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in MGM Resorts International by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,751,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 2.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,646,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,826,000 after acquiring an additional 142,925 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,007,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,927,000 after buying an additional 583,967 shares during the period. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Todd Meinert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $300,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total transaction of $2,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,311,864. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

