Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Penn National Gaming, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PENN)

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Penn National Gaming in a report released on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Penn National Gaming’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PENN. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock.

Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Penn National Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.35.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $40.92 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Penn National Gaming has a 1-year low of $40.49 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 2.49.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. Penn National Gaming’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 129,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,892,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 22,639 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 179.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 150,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,530,000 after acquiring an additional 96,805 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.