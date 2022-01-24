JOE (JOE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $32.23 Million

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. During the last seven days, JOE has traded down 48.9% against the US dollar. One JOE coin can now be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00002121 BTC on exchanges. JOE has a market cap of $121.60 million and $32.23 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00048731 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,373.57 or 0.06590795 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00056859 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,026.06 or 1.00035277 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003313 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00006473 BTC.

JOE Coin Profile

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 159,194,307 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JOE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JOE using one of the exchanges listed above.

