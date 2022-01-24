John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,469 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.47% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,974,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 466,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,749,000 after purchasing an additional 40,487 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 163,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,708 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 174,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 8,726 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JHMD stock opened at $32.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day moving average is $34.04. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $39.75.

