Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers lessened its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,867 shares during the quarter. Davis Selected Advisers owned about 0.07% of Johnson Controls International worth $35,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 13,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Visal Leng sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $48,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,359 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JCI. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.64.

NYSE JCI traded down $1.09 on Monday, reaching $71.63. The stock had a trading volume of 87,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,002,522. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.52. The stock has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 59.65%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

