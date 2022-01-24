Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.26 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) will announce sales of $25.26 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.12 billion and the highest is $25.38 billion. Johnson & Johnson reported sales of $22.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year sales of $94.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $94.10 billion to $94.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $98.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $97.40 billion to $99.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Johnson & Johnson.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,399,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,681,000 after buying an additional 9,808,798 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $911,021,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,038,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,715,000 after buying an additional 3,653,357 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,118,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,321,000 after buying an additional 2,197,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,047,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,400,968,000 after buying an additional 1,777,289 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $164.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $166.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $151.47 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $434.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Recommended Story: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.