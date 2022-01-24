Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) had its target price dropped by Morgan Stanley from $187.00 to $175.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.14% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on JNJ. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.91.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $164.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $151.47 and a one year high of $179.92. The company has a market cap of $434.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.