Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Raised by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,178,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 55.8% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 606,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,893,000 after buying an additional 217,128 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.7% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 744,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,629,000 after purchasing an additional 28,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 240,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.91.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $163.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $151.47 and a 12 month high of $179.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.40. The stock has a market cap of $429.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

