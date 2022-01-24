Johnson Matthey (LON:JMAT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1,878.50

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,878.50 ($25.63) and last traded at GBX 1,880 ($25.65), with a volume of 550225 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,980 ($27.02).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JMAT shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,510 ($34.25) to GBX 2,320 ($31.66) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,800 ($38.20) to GBX 2,600 ($35.48) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($34.11) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($38.20) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,910 ($39.71) to GBX 2,290 ($31.25) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,502 ($34.14).

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,066.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,577.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77. The company has a market cap of £3.61 billion and a PE ratio of 24.26.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a GBX 22 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.88%.

In other news, insider Patrick W. Thomas bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,045 ($27.90) per share, for a total transaction of £102,250 ($139,514.26). Also, insider Robert MacLeod bought 18 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,295 ($31.31) per share, with a total value of £413.10 ($563.65). Insiders acquired a total of 8,518 shares of company stock valued at $17,413,810 over the last ninety days.

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

