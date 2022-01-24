Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $50.18

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.18 and last traded at $51.25, with a volume of 6449 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.19.

JMPLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2,500.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,600 ($49.12) to GBX 2,800 ($38.20) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson Matthey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Matthey from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,063.00.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.65 and its 200-day moving average is $70.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a $0.5656 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th.

About Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.