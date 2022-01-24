Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its price objective decreased by Craig Hallum from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 87.15% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on JYNT. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Joint in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet downgraded Joint from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Joint from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.57.

Shares of Joint stock traded down $2.39 on Monday, hitting $48.09. The stock had a trading volume of 631 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,250. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.92. Joint has a one year low of $28.89 and a one year high of $111.06. The stock has a market cap of $693.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 1.16.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Joint had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Joint will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Joint by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Joint by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Joint by 117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Joint by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Joint by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Joint Corp. (United States) engages in the development, ownership, operation, support and management of chiropractic clinics. It operates through two segments: Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. The Corporate Clinics segment comprises of the operating activities of the company owned or managed clinics.

