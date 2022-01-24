Joint Ventures (JOINT) Price Down 25.9% Over Last Week

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 24th. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $2,635.18 and $20,333.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Joint Ventures has traded down 25.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00042105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006167 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

JOINT is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

