Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 147,082 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,119,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,082 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 6.58% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $938,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 13,231 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 86,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,933,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3,625.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after acquiring an additional 77,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $13,349,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWS stock traded down $4.17 on Monday, hitting $112.63. The stock had a trading volume of 7,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,614. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.96. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $96.18 and a one year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.