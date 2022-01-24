Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 2,674 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,674 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $76,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,745,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,001,581,000 after purchasing an additional 423,457 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,350,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,237,264,000 after purchasing an additional 357,854 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,221,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,457,000 after purchasing an additional 66,274 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,037,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,027,000 after purchasing an additional 324,815 shares during the period.

VOO stock traded down $9.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $393.04. 883,039 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,104,203. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $338.57 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $428.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $415.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. This represents a $6.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

