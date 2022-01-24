Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 3,528 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.18% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $111,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,366,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,549,000 after acquiring an additional 61,518 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,595,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,593,000 after acquiring an additional 108,910 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,466,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,667,000 after acquiring an additional 201,748 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,787,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,082,000 after acquiring an additional 78,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,901,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $8.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $254.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,607. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $232.55 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $278.09.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

